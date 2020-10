Scott Frost on Friday took to Zoom to chat with local media as his Nebraska football team transitioned to practicing in pads earlier in the week.

The third-year Husker coach revealed a season-ending injury to a cornerback expected to play a key role this season, discussed the challenges in managing a roster in the pandemic era and more.

Watch the whole conference below:

