Watch now: Casey Thompson's dazzling scramble to convert key third down

Extra points for creativity?
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson ignited the Husker sideline — and social media — with a wild play early in the third quarter.
Thompson scrambled for roughly 10 seconds, before improbably finding a wide-open Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 58 yards on third-and-8.
Yeah, that'll do.
What. A. Play. 🔥🌽@LilThurm with a loooooong scramble and a huge pass to pick up a first down for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/FilAjybseC— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 27, 2022
Nebraska fans on that play:— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 27, 2022
"oh no"
"Casey, what are you doing?"
"holy s—"