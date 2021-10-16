Watch now: Cam Taylor-Britt makes an impressive pick against Gophers

Lincoln Journal Star
In desperate need of a spark, Cam Taylor-Britt provided one in Saturday's game at Minnesota. The junior cornerback had his first interception of the season, and it came as the Gophers were driving down the field to open the third quarter.
Check out the play below:
Tanner Morgan had completed 16 straight passes.@HuskerFBNation's @CamTaylorBritt_ decided enough is enough, and picked off the latest pass in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/TI9YWyyGcR— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 16, 2021
