Watch now: Cam Taylor-Britt blows up Minnesota's trick play

The Blackshirts have been struggling to get Minnesota off the field, but Cam Taylor-Britt made a big play to keep the pressure on.

In the second quarter, Minnesota tried to run a reverse and pitch it back to Tanner Morgan looking down field. Taylor-Britt sniffed it out on a corner blitz and took Morgan down for a 12-yard loss.

It was the first sack for Taylor-Britt in the past two seasons and makes it 2½ for his career. The Gophers missed a 50-yard field goal on the drive.

Check out the play below:

