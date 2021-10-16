Watch now: Cam Taylor-Britt blows up Minnesota's trick play

The Blackshirts have been struggling to get Minnesota off the field, but Cam Taylor-Britt made a big play to keep the pressure on.
In the second quarter, Minnesota tried to run a reverse and pitch it back to Tanner Morgan looking down field. Taylor-Britt sniffed it out on a corner blitz and took Morgan down for a 12-yard loss.
It was the first sack for Taylor-Britt in the past two seasons and makes it 2½ for his career. The Gophers missed a 50-yard field goal on the drive.
Check out the play below:
He came on the blitz, and he destroyed the trick play. 😱@HuskerFBNation's @CamTaylorBritt5 is a playmaker. 💯 pic.twitter.com/bqtgk99Oxj— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 16, 2021