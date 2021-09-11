Watch now: Adrian Martinez breaks free on 71-yard rush to set up Huskers touchdown

Facing a third-and-5 on the Nebraska 25, Buffalo's EJ Brown blitzed through the line and had a one-on-one shot at Adrian Martinez.

No dice. The shifty Martinez contorted his body, making Brown — and another Bulls defender — miss, quickly turning up field to a wide-open patch of turf.

Martinez ran all the way inside the Buffalo 5, and one play later, Gabe Ervin Jr. scored his first collegiate touchdown to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead with 6:56 left in the second quarter.

On the rush, Martinez surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards, becoming the fifth player in Big Ten history to rush for 2,000 yards and pass for 6,000.

Check out the play:

The social media stir:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0