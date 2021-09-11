Watch now: Adrian Martinez breaks free on 71-yard rush to set up Huskers touchdown

Facing a third-and-5 on the Nebraska 25, Buffalo's EJ Brown blitzed through the line and had a one-on-one shot at Adrian Martinez.
No dice. The shifty Martinez contorted his body, making Brown — and another Bulls defender — miss, quickly turning up field to a wide-open patch of turf.
Martinez ran all the way inside the Buffalo 5, and one play later, Gabe Ervin Jr. scored his first collegiate touchdown to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead with 6:56 left in the second quarter.
On the rush, Martinez surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards, becoming the fifth player in Big Ten history to rush for 2,000 yards and pass for 6,000.
It looked like @MartinezTheQB would be sacked.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 11, 2021
Somehow, the @HuskerFBNation QB ended up doing this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MUdrkpxJWV
That is incredible athleticism by Martinez. There's just not many QBs in the country who can make that play.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) September 11, 2021
Free runner got his hands on Martinez in the backfield, but once Martinez shook it off, there was nobody in the middle of the field. 71 yards later, #Huskers are set up first-and-goal.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 11, 2021
Hell of an individual effort from the quarterback.
Just call @MartinezTheQB the Magic Man— Dixon Herize (@DixonHerize) September 11, 2021
@MartinezTheQB you are the greatest person to ever exist in the history of the world— Cam (@CammacFourFive) September 11, 2021
@MartinezTheQB is such a spark for this team and a special player! #GBR 🌽🏈🙏🏾— Michael Roberts (@jewelzfive) September 11, 2021