After Lamar Jackson's critical interception halted Northwestern's drive late in regulation and Noah Vedral found Wan'Dale Robinson for 30 yards down the sideline, it was time.
It was time for Nebraska to make a kick, an aspect of the game it has struggled mightily in so far this season. Lance McCallum, the defensive back turned placekicker, missed a kick earlier in the game but remained composed after Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald called three consecutive timeouts.
The result? Pure jubiliation.
It's good.@HuskerFBNation wins it on @LMcCallum3's FG as time expires. pic.twitter.com/BET7FQCJ2W— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019