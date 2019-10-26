In the moments leading up to Saturday's game against Indiana, it appeared as if Adrian Martinez was set to return as Nebraska's starting quarterback. Instead, it was Noah Vedral, who rolled out of the gates to two rushing touchdowns while helping the Huskers take a 14-3 advantage.
After Vedral went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter, NU coach Scott Frost turned to true freshman Luke McCaffrey, who spearheaded a 74-yard drive capped by his first career touchdown pass, a 24-yard strike delivered as he rolled out of the pocket.
Luke McCaffrey's first career TD pass was a beaut. @mccaffrey_luke | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/FSoD1kJGEn— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 26, 2019