Watch live as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule

Watch live as Nebraska introduces new football coach Matt Rhule at a news conference.

Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach.

Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. 

He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning.

