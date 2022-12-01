 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Highlights from the latest Life in the Red Podcast episode

A new Life in the Red Podcast episode is here, and unsurprisingly, it's all about the new man in charge. That's Matt Rhule, and Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the full breakdown, from contract jargon to the Luke Fickell comparison.

Full episode

Well, hello, Nebraska has a new head football coach. Hit or miss? Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down the hire.

Talking contract. Here's the breakdown

 

Comparing Rhule to Fickell

How new staff impacts recruiting, portal

Alberts calls Rhule candidate "1A"

