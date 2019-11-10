The Tennessee Titans trailed the Kansas City Chiefs by nine points in the fourth quarter Sunday before rallying to take a three-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.
But the Chiefs made a last attempt to tie the game at the end of regulation.
Joshua Kalu made sure there was no overtime. The former Husker came off the edge to block a 52-yard field-goal attempt to preserve a wild Titans victory.
You have free articles remaining.
THE @TITANS BLOCK IT TO BEAT THE CHIEFS! #KCvsTEN #Titans pic.twitter.com/QE8FrTwbMB— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2019
Josh Kalu on what he saw pre-snap on the blocked FG:#Titans pic.twitter.com/8hJ8wgi6lX— ESPN 102.5 The Game (@1025TheGame) November 10, 2019