APTOPIX Chiefs Titans Football

Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) on the final play Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 35-32.

 MARK ZALENSKI, The Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans trailed the Kansas City Chiefs by nine points in the fourth quarter Sunday before rallying to take a three-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.

But the Chiefs made a last attempt to tie the game at the end of regulation.

Joshua Kalu made sure there was no overtime. The former Husker came off the edge to block a 52-yard field-goal attempt to preserve a wild Titans victory.

