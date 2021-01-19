Washington reportedly on verge of hiring Hurney as GM; ex-Husker Stokes interviewed for job

The Washington Football Team reportedly is finalizing a deal to hire Marty Hurney as its general manager, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The Maryland native had been the Carolina Panthers general manager before he was fired in December after Carolina's 4-10 start.

Former Nebraska defensive back Eric Stokes, a 47-year-old Lincoln East graduate, was on a short list of candidates who interviewed for the job.

Hurney, 65, worked alongside Washington head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina from 2011-12 and then again from 2017-19. He is credited for the draft selections of Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, among others. Hurney's NFL career began in public relations with Washington in 1988.

