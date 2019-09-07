{{featured_button_text}}
BOULDER, Colo. — A painted message on the wall greets the opposing football team when they exit the locker room and onto Colorado’s Folsom Field.

It reminds them that they’re standing at 5,360 feet above sea level.

It was a question raised after the game.

CU's offense looked out of sorts and the NU defense was in control for 2½ quarters. But the Buffaloes caught a second wind in the second half of Saturday’s 34-31 overtime win against NU. Buffaloes were running through bigger holes, and through tackles, to the tune of 258 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

So did fatigue play a factor in Nebraska's loss?

The players don't think so.

"Not at all," senior defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said. "I feel like we had our legs. It wasn’t executing. That’s one thing I feel like we struggled with the most in the second half is just poor execution all around. Fatigue, I don’t think, played a role. (Strength) coach (Zach) Duval does a great job with us, and Coach (Scott) Frost does a great job getting us ready for the game. It was just execution."

Said senior defensive back Eric Lee, "That’s just responding to adversity. That’s something we’ll learn going forward."

Frost said the offense was fine. But the NU coach said the defense was not helped by several short Husker drives in the second half.

"We left the defense out there a lot in the second half because of the misfires on offense," he said. "Four straight punts or whatever it was. The defense looked tired on a couple of drives, the one where they walked in. We’ve got to go back and look at the tape.

"There were a couple times we looked tired, but I don’t think that was the major problem today. We just had 100 chances to put the game away and didn’t."

Nebraska punted on its first four possessions of the second half, and its longest drive in that sequence was 3 minutes. The Huskers only had one first down in the third quarter.

Despite the lack of production in the third quarter, NU and CU each held the ball for 7:30.

Colorado, meanwhile, ran 78 plays Saturday, with 46 of those coming in the second half. The Buffs had one play of 11 yards or more in the first half. They had 12 such plays in the second half.

"They’re obviously smart, when they have big plays they’re going to go fast so we can’t sub the D-line," NU junior defensive end Ben Stille said. "So that’s something we’ve got to get better than that."

CU senior quarterback Steven Montez said he thinks the Buffs' home surroundings did play a factor.

" ... Especially in the second half," he added. "I think Nebraska was a little bit tired here at altitude, which tends to happen. I think we used that to our advantage, we run into quick-pace type offense and then slowing it down a little bit when we want to really control the tempo.

"The second half was huge for us. We got them on their heels and kept them there."

