Warren mostly evasive in BTN interview; says 'uncertainty' among medical experts fueled decision

To be fair, Warren was put in the impossible position of trying to answer difficult questions just minutes after the Big Ten announced it was canceling fall sports and looking at the potential to play in the spring . There probably wasn't much he could say that would make fans — Nebraska's or anyone else's — happy about another blow to the nation's collective psyche.

"One of the things that we promised ourselves (was) that this was going to be a fluid situation, this was going to be a day-to-day situation, and we would be on a perpetual state of just observing, gathering information and doing everything we possibly could to have fall sports," Warren said. "That being said, our overarching reason, and the overarching issues that we always had to keep at the top of our mind, was the fact — and I’ve said it from the first day that I started at the Big Ten — the health, the safety, the wellness, both physical and mental, for our student-athletes was going to be at the top of my list."