Vokolek's return a welcome sight for Husker offense, which figures to rely on two TE sets frequently

“I think that’s a first for me,” Frost said of having a quartet of tight ends and no receivers on the field.

While that — and even Prochazka’s role — is a specialty package ticketed for use only in certain situations, deploying Vokolek and Allen is set to become business as usual for the Husker offense with both now healthy and the eight conference games on the docket over the next 10 weeks, including five against teams ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

“Part of it is the league we play in and part of it is the personnel that we have,” Frost said. “We have some good players at that position and you want to get your best guys on the field.”

Allen and Vokolek won’t solve every problem the Nebraska offense has had so far, but they are each integral pieces to what the Huskers are trying to get done and having them back gives the group an increased level of physicality and skill. Vokolek is a powerful run blocker, but he also ran a really good route across the formation and then up the field for a 38-yard gain against the Sooners. Allen is second on the team in catches (13) and yards (132) despite missing most of the Buffalo game with a head injury suffered on his only grab of the day.