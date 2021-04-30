Veterans to watch? Fresh faces to watch? Your offensive guide to the Red-White Spring Game

2. Wide receivers: The intrigue here is more about how big of a jump the group can make in 2021. Broad brush, this is a bunch that featured mostly first-year players in 2020 and will be much more experienced this fall. Several players have flashed at times this spring. Toure is going to play mostly from the slot, and NU likes Will Nixon and the injured Brown there, too. The perimeter cast of Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin, Omar Manning, Wyatt Liewer and others has to be much better than last year, but coaches and players have been complimentary of the strides made.

3. Quarterback: There’s no quarterback competition, but it’s an intriguing group still. Can Martinez take the next step? And does NU have enough behind him in walk-on Matt Masker and freshmen Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg? Masker is steady, Frost says Smothers has improved throughout spring and Haarberg is raw but the talent is easy to see. Eventually, NU will have to settle a pecking order behind Martinez.