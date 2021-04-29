Veterans to watch? Fresh faces to watch? Your defensive guide to the Red-White Spring Game

2. Inside linebackers: Honas suffered a knee injury late in camp, a setback for the defense and program in general. We'll find out the exact nature of the injury in coming days but it appears to be serious. Honas, a 6-1, 230-pound senior, ranked second on the team in tackles last season with 57 and is among the defense's most ferocious hitters. But Barrett Ruud in his own quiet manner has assembled a talented crew of inside backers. If Honas is indeed sidelined, it means a bit heavier load for Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich and Kolarevic.

3. Outside linebackers: Domann, a 6-1, 225-pound senior, hasn't gotten much work this spring, but his position coach isn't concerned. After all, Domann didn't miss a single rep last fall in producing a team-leading 58 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Mike Dawson, the outside linebackers coach, calls JoJo's durability "mind-blowing." Dawson said Domann has focused this spring on staying mentally into practices and helping young players behind him. Meanwhile, sophomore Garrett Nelson of Scottsbluff supplies the sort of every-down grit and determination that coaches at all levels of football appreciate. The ongoing question is whether this group can produce more sacks and explosive plays in general.