Veterans, newcomers, buzzwords ... and a projected depth chart for the Huskers in 2022

Come from the players to watch, stay for Luke Mullin's best guess at a projected two-deep depth chart.

Seven veterans to watch

1. Senior tight end Travis Vokolek: The tight end position has played an important role in the Nebraska offense for several seasons now, and this year it's Vokolek's turn to make his mark. While Austin Allen hauled in the second-most passes of any Husker last season, Vokolek was still good enough to demand attention in two-tight end sets. Thanks to his 6-foot-7 frame and understanding of the offensive scheme, Vokolek will be a key red zone and third-down threat for Nebraska over the middle. He's coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason, but Vokolek should be back to full health well before the season opener.

2. Senior wide receiver Omar Manning: Manning arrived on campus in 2020 as the nation's top junior college wideout, and a player that Nebraska fans envisioned would make a big impact on the field. After failing to record a catch and missing time during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Manning finally showed his talent last year. He hauled in touchdown passes against Oklahoma and Purdue while recording a catch in 11 of Nebraska's 12 games. An even bigger contribution is likely as a senior, because the addition of new wideouts in the slot will help take the pressure off Manning on the outside. The big-play threat that Husker fans have wanted to see is still there for Manning as a senior.

3. Sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson: Nebraska has enjoyed a veteran presence in the middle of the defensive line for much of Scott Frost's tenure as head coach, and Robinson is the latest to plug the middle of the defensive front. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds he's one of the toughest linemen to push off the line of scrimmage, something that should help Robinson be an effective run-stopper. He totaled 17 tackles in 2020 and 27 tackles a year ago, numbers that show Robinson's upward trajectory as a defensive linemen. This year, it's his front to lead.

4. Junior inside linebacker Luke Reimer: It's always a positive sign for the future when teams return their leading tackler, and for Nebraska, that's Reimer. The Lincoln North Star product was as consistent as it gets in 2021 when he recorded a team-high 108 tackles. Having a fellow returning starter in Nick Henrich beside him will only help Reimer continue his marauding role in the middle of the defense, and Nebraska will need his talents in holding running backs to short gains. Opposing backs don't make it past Reimer often, and that's why he's one of the Huskers' top returners.

5. Junior cornerback Quinton Newsome: A presumptive leader in the secondary, Newsome will be Nebraska's top cornerback tasked with shutting down opposing team's No. 1 receivers. Newsome learned alongside Cam Taylor-Britt last season, but he'll be the most experienced corner Nebraska has to work with in 2022. He made 57 tackles last year and broke up four passes without recording an interception, something Newsome will be eager to change. Spring practice left no doubt – unless he's injured, Newsome will always be on the field.

6. Junior edge Garrett Nelson: As NU's top pass rusher in 2021, Nelson will be aided by the addition of other pass-rushing talents that will take the heat off him. Nelson recorded 11 1/2 tackles for a loss and five sacks a year ago, numbers he will look to improve on as a junior. With a motor that never quits and technique that continues to improve, the in-state product will be a key force for the Blackshirts.

7. Senior offensive lineman Trent Hixson: A former walk-on from Omaha Skutt, Hixson became a scholarship athlete in 2019 and has been a consistent contributor at left guard. After serving as Cam Jurgens' backup last season, he's the likely favorite to take over as NU's starting center thanks to his experience in the offensive system. Consistent snaps and the ability to open up holes for the run game will be important for Hixson.

Seven newcomers to watch

1. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson: Nebraska will start the season with a new quarterback for the first time since 2018, so there's no doubt Thompson could be the most important newcomer of all. The former Texas quarterback spent two seasons as a backup before stepping into a starting role in 2021 where he threw for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Thompson's lone season as a starter included three blow-up games with five or more passing touchdowns, but he struggled with a thumb injury late in the season that limited him. Moving into a Mark Whipple-led offense should be a good fit for the efficient passer.

2. Junior edge Ochaun Mathis: After several excellent seasons at TCU, Mathis landed at Nebraska with the intent to contribute as a pass rusher right away. That's certainly the expectation for a two-time second-team All-Big 12 selection who has 12 1/2 sacks in his college career so far. Mathis made 40-plus tackles in each of his last three seasons at TCU, where he impressively played in 34 consecutive games. Nebraska has other returning pass rushers, but Mathis' size at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds makes him an imposing threat along the edge.

3. Junior wide receiver Trey Palmer: A top-20 national recruit coming out of high school, Palmer followed wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph from LSU to Nebraska. Working behind a stacked wide receiver room that included multiple NFL Draft picks, Palmer hauled in 11 passes in his first two seasons at LSU before recording 30 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns last season. As one of the most talented wideouts on the NU roster, his ceiling is much higher in 2022. Given the immediate success Samori Toure found as a first-year transfer, Palmer should be a lead target for Thompson from day one.

4. Sophomore punter Brian Buschini: Given Nebraska's struggles in the special teams department last season, a consistent effort from Buschini at punter could be the solution to some of NU's troubles. Buschini comes to Nebraska from Montana, where he averaged 45.8 yards per punt as the FCS punter of the year in 2021. Meanwhile, Nebraska ranked 107th nationally in average yards per punt last season at 40.3. Improvements in the punting game will help Nebraska in the field position battle, another area where the Huskers have struggled in recent seasons.

5. Sophomore defensive back Tommi Hill: A recruiting target for Nebraska in 2021, Hill spent one year with Arizona State before landing with the Huskers in the end. Hill was mostly a rotational option for the Sun Devils last year as he recorded nine tackles and contributed on special teams. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has a vision for Hill, who he called an athletic 'freak' with unlimited potential. There will be plenty of competition for the starting roles in Nebraska's secondary, but Hill has the potential to make a name for himself by the end of the season.

6. Junior wide receiver Marcus Washington: A transfer from Texas, Washington already had chemistry with Casey Thompson before arriving in Lincoln himself. After two years as a backup, Washington hauled in 18 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns last year. If he emerges as a top receiving option, he'll surpass those numbers quickly.

7. Senior offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr.: An in-state talent from Omaha North, Williams spent four seasons with FCS school Northern Colorado but missed most of the 2021 season due to injury. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he has the size to make an impact at either left tackle or left guard depending on where opportunities may open up for the graduate transfer.

A projected depth chart

Quarterback

Casey Thompson, junior

Chubba Purdy, redshirt freshman, OR Logan Smothers, sophomore

Running back

Rahmir Johnson, sophomore, OR Anthony Grant, junior

Gabe Ervin Jr., redshirt freshman, OR Jaquez Yant, sophomore

Wide receiver

WR:

Omar Manning, senior

Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, junior

WR:

Marcus Washington, junior

Oliver Martin, senior OR Victor Jones Jr., freshman

Slot:

Trey Palmer, junior

Alante Brown, sophomore

Tight end

Travis Vokolek, senior

Thomas Fidone II, redshirt freshman OR Chris Hickman, sophomore

Offensive line

Left tackle:

Teddy Prochazka, sophomore

Brant Banks, sophomore

Left guard:

Kevin Williams Jr., senior OR Ethan Piper, sophomore

Henry Lutovsky, redshirt freshman

Center:

Trent Hixson, senior

Ethan Piper, sophomore

Right guard:

Broc Bando, senior

Henry Lutovsky, redshirt freshman

Right tackle:

Turner Corcoran, sophomore

Bryce Benhart, sophomore

Defensive line

DE:

Ty Robinson, sophomore

Devin Drew, junior

DT:

Nash Hutmacher, sophomore

Jailen Weaver, redshirt freshman

DE:

Ochaun Mathis, junior

Stephon Wynn Jr., junior

Outside linebacker

OLB:

Garrett Nelson, junior

Blaise Gunnerson, redshirt freshman

OLB:

Caleb Tannor, senior

Jimari Butler, redshirt freshman

Inside linebacker

ILB:

Luke Reimer, junior

Eteva Mauga-Clements, senior

ILB:

Nick Henrich, sophomore

Garrett Snodgrass, sophomore

Nickel

Isaac Gifford, sophomore

Chris Kolarevic, senior

Cornerback

CB:

Quinton Newsome, junior

Omar Brown, junior

CB:

Braxton Clark, junior OR Tommi Hill, sophomore

Safety

S:

Myles Farmer, sophomore

Noa Pola-Gates, sophomore

S:

DeShon Singleton, sophomore OR Marques Buford Jr., sophomore

Specialists

Placekicker:

Timmy Bleekrode, sophomore

Chase Contreraz, junior

Punter:

Brian Buschini, sophomore

Grant Detlefsen, sophomore

Long snapper: