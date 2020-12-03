Verduzco on radio: Smothers' personality comes out; and identifying the offense's identity

When two quarterbacks share duties, as has been the case this season with Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, it tends to dominate headlines.
But shouldn't a kid with the nickname "D'Artagnan" get some attention, too?
"He looks like he could be D'Artagnan from 'The Three Musketeers,'" Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Thursday in discussing true freshman QB Logan Smothers.
"He's doing really well," Verduzco added. "He's doing everything we ask him to do, whether it's doing signals (from the sideline) or going and helping the scout team with X, Y, Z. He's a very bright young guy."
Verduzco addressed a variety topics during his appearance on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program, including what he regards as the Nebraska offense's identity and why the Husker quarterbacks use clapping to signal for the snap.
He made clear that the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Smothers has adapted well to college life.
"When he first got here, he was a little bit in his shell, so to speak," said Verduzco, noting the other quarterbacks kind of made fun of him. "But being around the rest of the guys, he's kind of opened up. I can tell he's having a good time. From his perspective, it was everything he thought it was going to be, in terms of his relationship with Coach (Scott) Frost, how he was going to be coached, and the demands that were going to be placed upon him. He's really absorbed it and is enjoying it."
Smothers, a sprinter at Muscle Shoals (Alabama) High School, travels with the team on the road so he gets that experience.
Other nuggets from Verduzco:
* How about more bootlegs and roll-out passes, a caller asked.
"Oh, I don't have anything to say about that, man. That's all about Coach Frost and Coach (Matt) Lubick," Verduzco said of the team's head coach and its offensive coordinator/receivers coach, respectively. "Whatever they ask us to do, we have to be prepared to do it."
* Asked how he would describe Nebraska's offensive identity, Verduzco said it starts with its "flexibility."
"Just in terms of when you go back and look at when Frosty was at Oregon," said Verduzco, referring especially to Frost's three years as the Ducks' offensive coordinator (2013-15). "If they had to throw it to win, they were going to throw it. If they had to run it to win, they were going to run it. That was our experience at UCF, and we're building toward that at Nebraska.
"That's the vision Frosty has, and I totally believe in it. I believe in him and what we're doing. It's just going to be a matter of getting a little more mature. Like I've told you before, it was not going to be a bed of roses coming here, we knew that."
* Why do Nebraska quarterbacks use clapping for the snap count, a caller asked.
Verduzco said clapping is a lot easier for players to hear in a loud stadium.
"We just have not wanted to change it," he said.
* He said Nebraska quarterbacks rarely have the option to change a play at the line of scrimmage.
"In our offense, because there are so many options within the framework of one play, there's really not a lot of need for that."
* He says he "absolutely" believes throwing accuracy can be taught. "It's all related to biomechanics," he said.
"If you want to have a three-hour conversation about it, we can. …
"Some guys catch onto it sooner than others."
* He made clear he's not involved in play-calling.
"I'm just a cog in the wheel of success or failure," he said.
* As the show entered its final stages, a caller asked the coach if his quarterbacks are getting through their reads quickly enough.
He laughed loudly before answering.
"They're going to get through their reads as fast as your receivers can run routes," he said.
Goes hand in hand, show host Greg Sharpe noted.
"Ya think?" Mario said.
* He said he definitely tries to measure a quarterback recruit's "loyalty factor."
"What is he about in that regard?" the coach said. "If he's going to bail on you at the first sign of adversity, if he's that kind of kid, or that's part of his profile, then that's not the kind of kid you want to recruit."
