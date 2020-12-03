Verduzco on radio: Smothers' personality comes out; and identifying the offense's identity

Smothers, a sprinter at Muscle Shoals (Alabama) High School, travels with the team on the road so he gets that experience.

Other nuggets from Verduzco:

* How about more bootlegs and roll-out passes, a caller asked.

"Oh, I don't have anything to say about that, man. That's all about Coach Frost and Coach (Matt) Lubick," Verduzco said of the team's head coach and its offensive coordinator/receivers coach, respectively. "Whatever they ask us to do, we have to be prepared to do it."

* Asked how he would describe Nebraska's offensive identity, Verduzco said it starts with its "flexibility."

"Just in terms of when you go back and look at when Frosty was at Oregon," said Verduzco, referring especially to Frost's three years as the Ducks' offensive coordinator (2013-15). "If they had to throw it to win, they were going to throw it. If they had to run it to win, they were going to run it. That was our experience at UCF, and we're building toward that at Nebraska.

"That's the vision Frosty has, and I totally believe in it. I believe in him and what we're doing. It's just going to be a matter of getting a little more mature. Like I've told you before, it was not going to be a bed of roses coming here, we knew that."

