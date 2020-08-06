Verduzco on radio: Martinez perhaps took things 'a little too lightly' last August, coach says

"Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said in late June. "That's not to put everything on him. There's a lot of things he couldn't control. But I don't think he'll be lax in his preparation ever again."

Fast forward to Thursday, when Verduzco made clear that Martinez handled the mental part of his job "extremely well" last season.

"Particularly when you consider the amount of hype that surrounded him, that he never asked for," the coach said. "He never asked for any of that. So when things don't turn out exactly like you would like them to, some young guys can really get shattered by it. In my opinion, he did not. He battled through it like a warrior.

"But he didn't ask for any of that hype. That has nothing to do with Adrian. That has nothing to do with his psychology. That has nothing to do with his ego. That was thrust upon him, unfortunately."

There obviously isn't as much hype attached to Martinez this year. What's more, Nebraska redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey will try to push Martinez for the starting job after playing well in four games last season.