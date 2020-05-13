Vedral staying in Big Ten, commits to Rutgers as grad transfer QB

Noah Vedral is leaving Nebraska, but he's staying in the Big Ten.
The Wahoo native and former Cornhusker quarterback, who entered his name into the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago, has found a new home on the East Coast, announcing Wednesday morning that he's committed to Rutgers.
I am all in! Can’t wait to join the F.A.M.I.L.Y. and get to work! @Coach__Gleeson @GregSchiano #CHOP🪓 pic.twitter.com/UWkZfwIQNc— ⚡Noah Vedral⚡ (@Noah11_V) May 13, 2020
Vedral, who spent the past two seasons as the backup to Adrian Martinez here, will have every chance to win the starting job under head coach Greg Schiano at Rutgers. Vedral is immediately eligible to play and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Interestingly, Vedral could play against his old team this fall, as Nebraska and Rutgers are set to match up on Oct. 24 in New Jersey.
At RU, Vedral will fight for the starting job against Artur Sitkowski, a former four-star quarterback who struggled mightily as a true freshman and then saw limited action last year before deciding to redshirt.
Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson are implementing an offense that looks more like the one Vedral is used to running. Gleeson spent 2019 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State and will be Vedral's position coach at Rutgers.
"We want to be a fast, no-huddle offense,” Gleeson told NJ.com recently. "If you could envision the best press basketball team you’ve ever watched, that’s kind of how we want to do our business. We’ll be operating primarily out of the shotgun. You’ll see an aggressiveness in the way our guys line up and address the next snap that should be different. It should be something like, 'Wow, these guys are going at a pretty good clip.'"
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, meanwhile, had high praise for his former pupil on Tuesday evening during a radio appearance.
“I can’t say enough good things about Noah Vedral,” Frost said. “He’s like a son to me and I want what’s best for him.”
Vedral started two games for Nebraska in 2019 and played in seven overall during his time at Nebraska, completing 36 of 61 passes for 447 yards and an interception. He ran 37 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns, including his first NU score against Bethune-Cookman in 2018 and three rushing touchdowns last fall.
This story will be updated.
