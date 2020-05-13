Vedral staying in Big Ten, commits to Rutgers as grad transfer QB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Noah Vedral is leaving Nebraska, but he's staying in the Big Ten.

The Wahoo native and former Cornhusker quarterback, who entered his name into the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago, has found a new home on the East Coast, announcing Wednesday morning that he's committed to Rutgers.

Vedral, who spent the past two seasons as the backup to Adrian Martinez here, will have every chance to win the starting job under head coach Greg Schiano at Rutgers. Vedral is immediately eligible to play and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Interestingly, Vedral could play against his old team this fall, as Nebraska and Rutgers are set to match up on Oct. 24 in New Jersey.

At RU, Vedral will fight for the starting job against Artur Sitkowski, a former four-star quarterback who struggled mightily as a true freshman and then saw limited action last year before deciding to redshirt.

Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson are implementing an offense that looks more like the one Vedral is used to running. Gleeson spent 2019 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oklahoma State and will be Vedral's position coach at Rutgers.