Vedral says transfer decision was tough, leaves for Rutgers 'with a lot of love for Nebraska'

The plan all along for Noah Vedral was to try to use spring football to try to win the Nebraska starting quarterback job.

That went awry, though, when the coronavirus pandemic halted operations after just two practices. What didn’t stop was Vedral’s eligibility clock. He knew if he was going to make a transfer move, it had to be this spring, given that he was wrapping up his degree from UNL and has two years of immediate eligibility remaining.

That all set in motion a wild couple of weeks that finally settled out Wednesday morning when Vedral announced his commitment to Rutgers, meaning he’ll stay in the Big Ten and perhaps even play against Nebraska this fall in New Jersey.

“COVID-19 is rightfully closing things down but it did throw a wrench in my plan,” Vedral told the Journal Star on Wednesday morning. “I wanted to compete for the job here, but I also knew that … if it came to pass, that this spring would be the time I need to leave.

“It was not an easy decision. I have a lot of love for Nebraska, obviously, and for coach (Scott) Frost and his staff. They’ve done a lot for me. But it also just came time that I knew I was ready to be the guy somewhere.”

