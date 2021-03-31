 Skip to main content
Used sparingly in three seasons, Nebraska tight end Kurt Rafdal opts for transfer portal
Used sparingly in three seasons, Nebraska tight end Kurt Rafdal opts for transfer portal

Troy vs. Nebraska, 9/15/18

Nebraska's Kurt Rafdal pulls in a pass over Troy's Tyler Murray during the 2018 season at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Pushed back in the pack at a loaded position, Nebraska junior tight end Kurt Rafdal entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

His decision comes as the Huskers work through their first week of spring practice. 

A consensus three-star player in the class of 2017, Rafdal finishes his Nebraska career with six receptions.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Indiana native played in every game last season, contributing on both offense and special teams. He caught one pass, in the season opener at fifth-ranked Ohio State.

In 2019, he played in six games. He made his only reception of the season against Northern Illinois during Nebraska's final touchdown drive.

He appeared in all 12 games in 2018. In addition to providing perimeter blocking for the nation’s third-most improved rushing attack, he caught four passes for 67 yards.

"He's just one of those guys who does his job on a daily basis," Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton told reporters a few hours before Rafdal entered the portal. "Everybody forgets about him. When he gets in there, he makes plays, you know, when he's in practice."

Nebraska football assistant coach Sean Beckton talks after practice on March 31, 2021.

