USC transfer RB Markese Stepp ahead of schedule in recovery, 'ready to roll,' per OC Lubick

Lubick said all of Nebraska’s running backs are still getting about equal repetitions in practice.

“Sevion Morrison is repping with the No. 1s and No. 2s, he’s done some really good things,” Lubick said. “Gabe Ervin made big steps, which we expected, because when you’re a freshman, the biggest steps you make — he was actually here in the spring, so from spring to fall. He’s doing some really good things. So is Marvin (Scott). Rahmir (Johnson) is probably having his best spring since he’s been here.

“We’ve got good competition there.”

Lubick also continued to have high praise for Ervin, the freshman from Georgia.

"Gabe's talented, but he's very physically tough," Lubick said. "He runs the ball hard between the tackles, he runs through contact, and he's not afraid to take on a linebacker coming off the edge. It's a big quality we look for in all of our players is physical and mental toughness."

Lubick said it’s too early to say what the depth chart is going to look like.