USA Today sues UNL over Scott Frost's, Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts

USA Today on Friday filed a public records lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.
Journal Star reporters filed a public records request seeking the same information and also were denied, then appealed to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
In a letter dated Dec. 13, Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth O. Gau concluded the requested document could be lawfully withheld under Nebraska public records statutes.
In the lawsuit filed Friday afternoon in Lancaster County District Court, Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC, which publishes USA Today, sued Jaclyn Klintoe, UNL's director of university records, over the denial of reporter Steve Berkowitz's requests for records related to the "metrics mutually agreed to" referred to in the head football coach's and men's basketball coach's restructured contracts.
In April, Klintoe denied his request for the Frost records, then declined his request for the Hoiberg records a month later.
In both, she said the requests fell within an exception from disclosure for “personal information in records regarding personnel of public bodies other than salaries and routine directory information."
Bren Chambers, associate general counsel for the University of Nebraska, cited the same reason in response to Parker Gabriel's request on behalf of the Journal Star.
In the lawsuit filed Friday, attorney Michael Coyle, who is representing USA Today, alleges that the records requested contain information that determine the amount of Frost’s and Hoiberg's salaries "and are therefore encompassed within the meaning of 'salary information.'"
He is asking the court either to order Klinetoe to immediately provide the records or give her a deadline to provide the records or answer the allegations and provide grounds for why she declined the request and set the matter for trial.
A university spokeswoman didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit Friday afternoon.
According to previously released information, Frost's restructured contract includes a reduction in salary from $5 million to $4 million in 2022 and a much smaller buyout if Nebraska fires him after the 2022 season, but it also includes the potential for the fourth-year football coach to earn an extension.
It also gives Frost the opportunity to bump his salary back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieves certain "metrics" in 2022 that he and the university agree on. Should the Huskers achieve those metrics next year, Frost's salary will bump back up and the length of the agreement will extend by a year through Dec. 31, 2027.
Athletic Director Trev Alberts referenced "very clearly defined expectations" for Frost in a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, but didn't say what the mutually agreed upon metrics were.
"I don’t know that those will be made public — I just don’t think that’s fair — but if some coach, any coach in the Athletic Department is separated from, he or she will not be surprised, let’s put it that way," Alberts said in November.
As for Hoiberg, his salary next season will go from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The coach gave up a $500,000 retention bonus due to him. His buyout also was reduced from $15 million after next season to $11 million.
Like football, Hoiberg's contract included undisclosed "metrics" he and the team will have to meet next season.
Photos: All of the sights from Nebraska football's Red-White Spring Game
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Ru’Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola monitors the situation during the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium. “Coach Mickey tells me real stuff,” says wide receiver prospect
Barry Jackson, who is visiting NU this weekend.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI ,Journal Star
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game April 9 at Memorial Stadium. Mathis committed to the Huskers on Saturday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with former player Cam Taylor-Britt during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit Marquise Lightfoot is seen before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruit William Watson is seen on the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Football recruits Teitum Tuioti (left) and Maverick Noonan stand by the sidelines before the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Football recruits (from left) Joshua Robinson, Marquise Lightfoot and K’Vion Thunderbird are seen before the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska's Ty Hahn (right) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Zach Weinmaster during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Nebraska football team learned the start times for several of its games on Thursday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
