Upsets, COVID-19 outbreaks affecting top teams in Big Ten power rankings

4. IOWA (4-2)

Previous: 4. Last week: W 26-20 vs. Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes are still going to need help to end up on top in the West, but they’ve won four straight and mostly have looked good doing it since an 0-2 start. If they’d have found a way to nip Northwestern earlier in the year, they’d be in full control. The task for Kirk Ferentz’s program now: Beat Illinois on the road and Wisconsin at home and see what happens.

5. WISCONSIN (2-1)

Previous: 5. Last week: No game.

The Badgers didn’t play due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Minnesota, and now are ineligible for the Big Ten title game. What if Ohio State falls below the threshold, too, and the Buckeyes and Badgers match up on Dec. 19? That would be interesting. First things, first, though. Nobody has a tougher closing stretch than Paul Chryst’s team, which has Indiana and Iowa left.

6. RUTGERS (2-4)

Previous: 11. Last week: W 37-30 at Purdue.