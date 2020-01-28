Updated information on Red-White Spring Game tickets, which go on sale next week

Nebraska football fans can get their tickets to the Red-White Spring Game next week.

Athletic director Bill Moos, speaking on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program Monday, said season-ticket holders will be able to buy spring game tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 4, and the general public will follow at the same time the next day.

Fans tickets at Huskers.com, over the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

NU is holding a minimum of 15,000 tickets for the general public sale on Wednesday. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers have sold out the spring game each of the past two seasons under head coach Scott Frost. In 2019, it took less than three days to sell out the full allotment of tickets, even after the athletic department made some changes to the buying process in an effort to limit large orders.