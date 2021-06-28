UNL Chancellor Green says AD search is underway, more info on process coming this week

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Monday said he thinks the athletics programs at Nebraska are stable and that the school's search for a new athletic director is underway.

In brief comments to reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Kiewit Hall at the College of Engineering, Green said there will be more information coming about the search for Bill Moos' replacement coming this week after Moos' retirement was abruptly announced Friday morning.

"We have framed up the search and are in the process of launching that search currently, including having significant conversations within Husker Athletics -- with our leadership within Husker Athletics," Green said. "I'll be talking more to that on Tuesday."