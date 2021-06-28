UNL Chancellor Green says AD search is underway, more info on process coming this week

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Monday said he thinks the athletics programs at Nebraska are stable and that the school's search for a new athletic director is underway.
In brief comments to reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Kiewit Hall at the College of Engineering, Green said there will be more information coming about the search for Bill Moos' replacement coming this week after Moos' retirement was abruptly announced Friday morning.
"We have framed up the search and are in the process of launching that search currently, including having significant conversations within Husker Athletics -- with our leadership within Husker Athletics," Green said. "I'll be talking more to that on Tuesday."
Moos intimated to the Journal Star on Friday that he didn't have the final say in his retirement date (June 30), but wouldn't say who exactly among campus leaders made the decision. All Moos would say on the matter was, "Apparently, this was the best time." He added that he and Green had regular, monthly meetings and that over the past few months those meetings have included talks about how long Moos planned to stay in the job.
Moos' contract ran through Dec. 31, 2022.
Asked Monday if Moos was forced out, Green said, "I think Bill's statement stands for itself. He spoke to his retirement on Friday and what led to that for him and his decision-making around choosing to retire. We're looking forward to a successful search for the next director of Husker Athletics. That search is already underway."
Green also said that he believes the department as a whole is stable.
"This is about the athletic director position itself and the person who will lead Husker Athletics moving forward," Green said. "It's not a referendum on any of our sports. We feel very, very good across Husker Athletics and the leadership of those (sports)."
