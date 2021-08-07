Under-pressured: One big step for Blackshirts in 2021? Making opposing QBs lives more difficult

One potential advantage Nebraska has is its depth up front and those players’ experience shifting between fronts and playing in different spots.

“We have an opportunity to play some three-man front, some four-man fronts, even some true five-man fronts, and then get really creative in pass-rush situations,” Chinander said. “Because some of those interior guys can rush the edge and some of those outside guys can speed rush an inside guard and those type of things. It does give you a little bit of flexibility in there.”

That can help in a number of ways, including that NU can produce a lot of different looks in attempting to disguise when and where it’s bringing extra rushers from and also to try to use scheme to free up rushers when only rushing four.

Scheme, though, only can take you so far.

“I looked at just about all the sacks in the Big Ten last year from every team and it’s not like it was 80% four-man rush and 20% five or more, it’s pretty even. Maybe a little bit tilted toward the five or more,” Chinander said. “So I think you’ve got to be able to scheme some pressure, you’ve got to find a way to get guys home and then when we rush four or rush three, somebody’s just got to have the will to win.