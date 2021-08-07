Under-pressured: One big step for Blackshirts in 2021? Making opposing QBs lives more difficult

Pheldarius Payne doesn’t always do things exactly the way his outside linebackers coach teaches.
Payne, a 6-foot-3, 260-pounder who arrived to Nebraska last summer as a junior college defensive lineman, listens to his position coach Mike Dawson and takes coaching and all of that, but sometimes when the ball gets snapped, instinct takes over.
“He’s a slippery guy,” Dawson said last week. “A guy that can make plays. He can contort and twist his body. Sometimes I see him kind of do a pass-rush move and it’s nothing that you’ve seen or coached before and you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s not something we’ve worked on, but heck, it worked, so keep doing it, buddy.’
“He can get to the quarterback and find a way.”
The Huskers would be thrilled if he did it consistently this fall.
By the end of the 2020 season, the Blackshirts had turned themselves into a group that was consistently stingy against the run and one that could get off the field on third down like one of the Big Ten’s best units. The two things NU never really got dialed up: Turnover creation and pressure on the quarterback.
Naturally, those two areas represent some of the biggest opportunities for growth this year.
“You always need more pressure on the quarterback,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday before a reporter could even finish the question.
Nebraska showed some signs in 2020, but opposing quarterbacks too often had too much time to throw and felt too comfortable against the Huskers.
NU averaged 1.63 sacks per game, which tied for 10th in the Big Ten. Sack rate, of course, is not the lone measure for quarterback pressure, but over a long period of time, if you’re pressuring the quarterback consistently, you’re probably accumulating sacks, too.
The Huskers have not finished higher than seventh in sack rate for conference games since 2013. The median number in the league tends to be about two per league game — seven finished with 2.25 per game or more in 2020, seven were at 2.22 or more in 2019, five with two or more in 2018 — but Nebraska hasn’t hit that mark since 2016 (2.22, tied for seventh) and has done it only three times since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
Not coincidentally, two of those years came back-to-back in 2013 and 2014 when Randy Gregory had eight and five Big Ten sacks, respectively, finishing atop the league in 2013 and tied for sixth the next year.
One dominant rusher makes life a lot easier for everybody else, but Khalil Davis (seven in 2019) is the only Husker to have more than 3.5 sacks in Big Ten play since Gregory.
Can Payne — or junior Caleb Tannor or a defensive lineman such as Ben Stille (Nebraska’s active sack leader with 13) or Ty Robinson — break through and become a force that has to be accounted for on every play? Or will NU again have to rely on the by-committee approach to rattling quarterbacks?
One potential advantage Nebraska has is its depth up front and those players’ experience shifting between fronts and playing in different spots.
“We have an opportunity to play some three-man front, some four-man fronts, even some true five-man fronts, and then get really creative in pass-rush situations,” Chinander said. “Because some of those interior guys can rush the edge and some of those outside guys can speed rush an inside guard and those type of things. It does give you a little bit of flexibility in there.”
That can help in a number of ways, including that NU can produce a lot of different looks in attempting to disguise when and where it’s bringing extra rushers from and also to try to use scheme to free up rushers when only rushing four.
Scheme, though, only can take you so far.
“I looked at just about all the sacks in the Big Ten last year from every team and it’s not like it was 80% four-man rush and 20% five or more, it’s pretty even. Maybe a little bit tilted toward the five or more,” Chinander said. “So I think you’ve got to be able to scheme some pressure, you’ve got to find a way to get guys home and then when we rush four or rush three, somebody’s just got to have the will to win.
“When you rush four, one guy’s getting double teamed and three guys have one-on-ones, somebody’s got to go win that battle.”
When you don’t get home with four, extra rushers become the only option. Sometimes, it’s the best option anyhow.
Take a late-game sequence against Penn State in November — and keep in mind it was a strip-sack and touchdown return by safety Deontai Williams that broke that game open in the first half before the Nittany Lions started climbing back late in the game.
NU, leading 30-23, brought five or six defenders on six straight red zone pass plays in the final 90 seconds as PSU quarterback Will Levis tried to engineer a game-tying drive.
A lot of factors go into that, including that PSU hadn’t protected its quarterbacks well to that point anyway, that Levis was a new quarterback and that NU’s secondary was playing well.
Nebraska got a free runner or pressured Levis four times in the sequence, including two interior pressures on third and fourth down that snuffed out PSU’s chance and secured a win. No sacks, but the pass rush got the job done.
According to Football Outsiders data, Nebraska finished 92nd nationally in sack rate and No. 102 nationally in sack rate on passing downs. They were 66th and 63rd, respectively in 2019 and a paltry 112th and 118th in 2018.
In that sequence against PSU, the Blackshirts got the job done. Other times, they’ve been unable to make the opposing quarterback sweat.
One way or another, improvement is a critical part of NU’s path forward defensively in 2021.
“You can sack the quarterback, you can tip a ball down at the line of scrimmage or you can just pressure a throw and make him throw it away or you can collapse the pocket and make him throw it out of the well,” Chinander said.
“However that happens, we have to find a way to affect the quarterback.”
