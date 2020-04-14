Two-sport standout Sam Francis to be inducted into Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A decorated two-sport former Husker will be inducted into the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced Tuesday.

Sam Francis, a leading figure on both the Nebraska football and track teams from 1934 to 1937, became the fifth member of the sixth-person class.

Francis starred as a fullback on the football field, a career highlighted by Heisman Trophy runner-up recognition in 1932 and consensus All-American status in the same season. Months later, Francis was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1937 NFL Draft.

The official Nebraska athletics Twitter account continued its theme of releasing the news via FaceTime, or phone call. On Tuesday, Husker A.D. Bill Moos picked up the phone and rang Francis' grandson, M.T. Francis.

"I've studied Sam Francis and it's hard for me to imagine that there has been any more storied athlete ever to participate and compete here," Moos said.

Francis, who died in 2002 at the age of 88, will be inducted posthumously.

Francis' career achievements weren't limited to the gridiron. He was the 1937 NCAA shot put champion, less than a year after earning fourth place in the event at the Summer Olympics in Berlin — the start of a historic stretch.