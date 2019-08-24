South Alabama (Aug. 31)
The good side (heads): The Jaguars have an excellent coach in Steve Campbell, who has won a Division II national title (at Delta State), a junior college national title (at Mississippi Gulf Coast) and a FCS conference title (at Central Arkansas).
The flip side (tails): It's just the second year of Campbell's rebuilding job, as the coach tries to lure more talent to the school. In seven years as an FBS program, the Jaguars have yet to have a winning record.
Colorado (Sept. 7)
The good side (heads): Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault give the Buffaloes one of the top quarterback-receiver combinations in the country, something Nebraska fans are all too familiar with. Montez is a senior with 27 career starts. Shenault is likely headed to the NFL after this season.
The flip side (tails): A lot of unknowns with a new coach in Mel Tucker. Colorado lost its final seven games last season after starting the year 5-0. Can Tucker, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama, bring more toughness to the Front Range?
Northern Illinois (Sept. 14)
The good side (heads): The Huskies should be solid defensively, despite the loss of two-time All-American Sutton Smith. All three starting linebackers return, as do both starting safeties from a unit that ranked 34th nationally in scoring defense.
The flip side (tails): NIU was a disaster on offense in 2018, with the team ranking 120th or worse nationally in scoring, passing and total offense. This season has seen a wide-open quarterback race to lead what will be a brand new scheme.
Illinois (Sept. 21)
The good side (heads): Illinois' rushing attack was second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally last season, and the Illini return four of five O-linemen and three of the top four rushers from that unit. RB Reggie Corbin averaged 8.5 yards per carry.
The flip side (tails): It's hard to be worse on defense than Illinois was last year. Head coach Lovie Smith made himself defensive coordinator, so it remains to be seen if the Illini spice up their relatively basic schemes on that side of the ball.
Ohio State (Sept. 28)
The good side (heads): The same as it always is. The Buckeyes have the most talent, top to bottom, in the league. Schemes don't matter as much when your guys are consistently better than the other guys.
The flip side (tails): OSU has been leaky at times on defense, especially in playoff-killing losses the last two seasons to Iowa and Purdue. That unit needs to be better for the amount of talent on that side of the ball.
Northwestern (Oct. 5)
The good side (heads): The defense should be really good, with returning starters at all three levels and difference-makers in defensive end Joe Gaziano and linebacker Paddy Fisher. If that unit performs, the Wildcats will be in every game they play.
The flip side (tails): Northwestern needs to replace a lot of production from an offense that wasn't all that great last year. The Wildcats will break in a new starting quarterback and must replace their two top receivers.
Minnesota (Oct. 19)
The good side (heads): Every player who did anything of note statistically returns offensively. Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman provide quality targets at receiver, and Mohamed Ibrahim, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks give Minnesota three excellent running backs.
The flip side (tails): Minnesota needs better QB play, whether it's Tanner Morgan or Zack Annexstad, to complement the rest of the weapons on that side of the ball. The 'D' improved after a coordinator change last year — does that momentum continue?
Indiana (Oct. 26)
The good side (heads): A lot of talent back offensively, including quarterback Peyton Ramsey and running back Stevie Scott. Hoosiers are just good enough to play anyone tough.
The flip side (tails): The lack of overall depth will continue to keep this program down. The Hoosiers last season were seventh or worse in the conference in scoring offense and defense, rushing offense and defense, passing defense and total offense and defense. There just aren't enough horses in the stable.
Purdue (Nov. 2)
The good side (heads): Perhaps the best big-play offense in the league, with strong-armed quarterback Elijah Sindelar throwing to Rondale Moore. There are some holes to fill, but those two provide a good place to start.
The flip side (tails): If it weren't for Illinois, the Boilermakers would have had the worst defense in the Big Ten last season. Purdue allowed 30 or more points seven times, including four times in its last five games.
Wisconsin (Nov. 16)
The good side (heads): No program has a more entrenched identity than the Badgers, even after a down year last season. That will allow the Badgers to weather the rough times that will undoubtedly come as they work to plug several holes on both sides of the ball.
The flip side (tails): Wisconsin has won in spite of its quarterback play for what seems like forever now, and that may continue in 2019. Four-star recruit Graham Mertz is an intriguing prospect, but he may not beat out Jack Coan for the starting job. UW could use a difference-maker at the position.
Maryland (Nov. 23)
The good side (heads): New head coach Mike Locksley is an ace recruiter, and the Terps need all the bodies they can get. There are some interesting pieces, especially offensively, and Locksley should lure even more to College Park.
The flip side (tails): There might not be a more star-crossed team in the country when it comes to injuries. Maryland will have its fifth different opening-day starter at quarterback in the past five seasons, and already this year the Terps have lost promising sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones for the season with a torn ACL.
Iowa (Nov. 29)
The good side (heads): The Hawkeyes will be able to control a lot of games with their defensive line, and there might not be a better team in the conference at getting after the quarterback. Big, tough and physical will go a long way when you're playing defense.
The flip side (tails): Even with a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley and veteran tackles in Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, the offense just isn't dynamic. For a team built on running the ball Iowa wasn't particularly good on the ground last season, ranking 10th in the league in rushing.