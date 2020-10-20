 Skip to main content
Two-Minute Drill: Reacting to running back developments, top six at OLB and more
Two-Minute Drill: Reacting to running back developments, top six at OLB and more

  • Updated
Perhaps the most significant takeaway from Tuesday's news conferences with the Husker football team came at running back, where coach Ryan Held named Ronald Thompkins the team's second-string back behind Dedrick Mills, who sounded hungry to be the team's "work horse." Thompkins has underwent three knee surgeries in the past three years. 

Erik Chinander also named the top six players at OLB, a position of intrigue for the Huskers this season under Mike Dawson, who returns to the Nebraska sidelines after an NFL stint.

