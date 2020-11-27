Two late turnovers, special teams blunders cost Huskers in 26-20 loss to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nebraska’s offense managed to find some moderate success against Iowa’s defense.
The Blackshirts mostly rebounded from a dismal outing against Illinois and proved they were mostly up to the task of going toe-to-toe with the Hawkeye run game.
Football has three phases, though, and if one separated Scott Frost’s program from Kirk Ferentz’s on Black Friday, it was the special teams.
Iowa’s was rock solid. Nebraska’s was anything but. And the Hawkeyes notched a 26-20 victory thanks in large part to a four field-goal day from senior Keith Duncan — who buried game-winners into the Huskers’ hearts each of the two years before this one — and a major, consistent advantage in field position.
The Hawkeyes got one big assist from its defensive line late after Duncan’s fifth field goal hit the crossbar and NU (1-4) mounted a drive the other way in the closing moments, when Chauncey Golston sacked Adrian Martinez and forced a fumble that Iowa (4-2) recovered with 1 minute, 19 seconds to go, thwarting a drive that had the potential to win the game for the Huskers.
The biggest special teams blunder came early in the fourth quarter when NU junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt muffed a punt after Nebraska had forced a three-and-out while trailing 23-20. Instead of getting the ball back with good field position, NU gave the ball back to Iowa.
The defense held its ground, but yielded three points.
Really, that’s the kind of day it was. The offense wasn’t brilliant, but churned out enough to give the Huskers a chance with both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at the controls at different times. The defense wasn't perfect, but it stood up to the test of the Hawkeyes' run game and kept the game well within reach.
Iowa opened up an early 10-0 lead thanks in large part to a huge advantage in field position. It started its first three drives at its own 32 and 44, and the NU 46, the final one thanks to a 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones.
Late in the second quarter, Nebraska held Iowa to a field goal at the end of a 12-play drive that kept the game within a score.
NU hadn’t engineered many successful attempts in the two-minute drill so far this year and also failed at trying to milk the clock in a four-minute scenario at the end of an eventual win against Penn State.
On this day, though, Martinez started with 3:48 left in the half took the Huskers 75 yards in 11 plays and tied the game, using all but 29 seconds and scoring on a 1-yard touchdown plunge. He made a pair of big plays to bail out bad snaps by sophomore center Cameron Jurgens, too, the second of which sailed way over Martinez’s head and got the offensive lineman from Beatrice benched in favor of senior Matt Farniok.
Martinez, who earlier on the drive hit Wan’Dale Robinson for a gain of 22 on third-and-7, this time faced a third-and-21 and scrambled before throwing the ball down the sideline into traffic for junior tight end Austin Allen. The 6-foot-8 Aurora native, who said he didn’t play jump balls well enough earlier in the year and needed to make amends to his quarterbacks, climbed the ladder and came down with it, keeping the drive alive.
Robinson ran for 13 up the middle and then two more as part of his 73-yard first half, and Martinez finished the drive to level the score at 13.
Nebraska then opened the third quarter with a 70-yard scoring march, taking its first lead of the day when redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson punched in a 12-yard scoring run. Martinez completed all four of his passes for 36 yards to four different receivers, and NU got chunk plays from Robinson and freshman receiver Zavier Betts before Johnson's TD.
Iowa responded with a 14-play scoring drive of its own, then notched its first three-and-out before a 48-yard field goal from Duncan gave the Hawkeyes the lead back at 23-20 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
