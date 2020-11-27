Two late turnovers, special teams blunders cost Huskers in 26-20 loss to Iowa

The defense held its ground, but yielded three points.

Really, that’s the kind of day it was. The offense wasn’t brilliant, but churned out enough to give the Huskers a chance with both Martinez and Luke McCaffrey at the controls at different times. The defense wasn't perfect, but it stood up to the test of the Hawkeyes' run game and kept the game well within reach.

Iowa opened up an early 10-0 lead thanks in large part to a huge advantage in field position. It started its first three drives at its own 32 and 44, and the NU 46, the final one thanks to a 31-yard punt return by Charlie Jones.

Late in the second quarter, Nebraska held Iowa to a field goal at the end of a 12-play drive that kept the game within a score.

NU hadn’t engineered many successful attempts in the two-minute drill so far this year and also failed at trying to milk the clock in a four-minute scenario at the end of an eventual win against Penn State.