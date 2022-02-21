Two FNL camps, 'Pipeline' linemen camp highlight busy June schedule for Huskers

NU is hosting Friday Night Lights camps on June 3 and June 17. In recent years, those camps have been open to the public at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers are also hosting the Pipeline linemen camp on Saturday, June 18.
That is part of a busy summer for the football program, which will also be hosting a 7-on-7 camp, a specialists camp, team camp, individual camps and more over the month of June.
In 2019 and last summer, Nebraska built a major recruiting weekend around the second FNL camp and linemen camp weekend.
The other interesting aspect of June to watch will be if the NCAA again allows one-on-one workouts for prospects on unofficial visits again this summer. That was a temporary allowance last year because of a year-plus NCAA recruiting dead period that finally ended June 1, 2021. That decision has not yet been finalized.
NU's coaches are also hosting coaching clinics this spring on March 25-26 in Lincoln. The clinics are open to all high school, NAIA and Division III coaches. The featured speakers are expected to be Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the brother of new NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph, and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith.
