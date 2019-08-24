Barrett Ruud didn’t have it easy when he played football for Nebraska — back when two-a-day practices in full pads were the norm — but he knows it was even worse before that, like when his dad, Tom, played for the Huskers in the 1970s.
Ruud has heard stories about those days, when some drills that today are whipped through in four to five minutes lasted as long as 20 minutes.
“Back then they used training camp to get in shape,” Ruud said. “Their practices were miserable. Those old guys, they had it rough, I know that. I’m not going to say I had it rougher than them, because I didn’t. But at the same time, these new guys didn’t have it as rough as we did.
“It is what it is, but we’re still making really good football players.”
Rules have changed
Barrett Ruud played linebacker at Nebraska from 2001-04, and followed that with eight seasons in the NFL.
When he began his college career, teams were still having two practices per day in full pads with full contact.
“I remember my freshman year we had six or seven days of freshmen-only two- or three-a-days. One of them was a walk-through,” Ruud said. “And then we got to the regular team coming in, and it was all two-a-days for what had to be two weeks straight. But you didn’t know any better. That’s just what you did.”
The rules have changed for the health and safety of the players.
NCAA rules updated in 2017 say that a single day may include one three-hour on-field practice session and a walk-through. During walk-throughs, protective equipment such as helmets and pads can’t be worn, and contact is prohibited. Walk-throughs also can’t include conditioning activities.
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin played at NU from 2003-06, when the Huskers had two-a-day practices.
“It was challenging,” he said. “For one, the first practice (then) was a heck of a lot longer than the one we just had, and then the second practice was about as long as this one.”
During fall camp this year, Nebraska usually practices in the morning for about two hours.
Year-round game
The players have strength-and-conditioning workouts for most of the offseason, so when fall camp starts, they don’t have to spend a lot of practice time getting in shape.
“I mean, these guys are immersed in this stuff all year, even when we’re not around, they’re in football and watching it on their own,” Ruud said. “When it comes time for fall camp, the goal is to get really good at football, it’s not to beat people down. You don’t want to go into a season nicked up or drained. You want to go into a season fresh.”
Differing opinions
Ruud's responsibility is to have the linebackers prepared for the season — and he’s OK with finding ways to get that accomplished without grinding through two practices per day.
The current rules, he says, are best for everyone. No need to go back to the way things used to be.
“No, I think right now it’s really smart the way we do it,” Ruud said. “I’ve played in the era when it was two-a-days, and I’ve played in the era when there was no longer two-a-days allowed, and to me, both ways make you a really good football player, and the second way makes you a healthier football player.”
Austin does wish teams were still allowed to have two-a-day practices. At least a few of them.
“I do, just because I feel like there is a toughness that’s kind of inherent with that,” he said. “There is a resilience that is built with two-a-days. The plan was made for the right reason. I think that people stopped recovering like they should have between the practices. Not every day, but I’d like to have a two-a-day every once in a while. It would be good to see how the guys come back in that second practice.”