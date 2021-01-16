Turnover time: How the Huskers go about replacing Wan'Dale Robinson, Dedrick Mills and veterans up front

Nebraska’s best offensive output of the 2020 season came in its final game, in the cold on Dec. 18 at Rutgers. The Huskers’ point total was suppressed by four turnovers — three in the first half by quarterback Adrian Martinez before he righted the ship — but they racked up yards and controlled the game thanks to a churning ground attack and a massive advantage in time of possession.

On that night, in a game won by Nebraska 28-21, senior running back Dedrick Mills and sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson combined for 339 of Nebraska’s 620 yards and Robinson scored his first two touchdowns of the season.

Fast forward a month, and both of those players, NU’s two best offensive skill position players over the past two seasons, are gone. Robinson transferred to Kentucky and Mills decided against using the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA, both moves finalized in the past week.