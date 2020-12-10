 Skip to main content
Tuioti on the radio: Jordon Riley, on the mend from knee injury, could play extensively vs. Gophers
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.7

Nebraska's Jordon Riley fights through a block during a game against Northwestern on Nov. 7 in Evanston, Illinois.

 JOHN KONSTANTARAS, POOL VIA NORTHWESTERN ATHLETICS

If you're looking for any signs of change in the defensive line rotation for Nebraska this weekend against Minnesota, it might come from junior college defensive tackle Jordon Riley. 

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has been on the field in a relatively limited capacity so far through six games for the Huskers, but NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday evening during a brief appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that Riley is close to earning more playing time. 

"He was having a really, really good training camp and then the week before the (Ohio State) game, he injured his knee," Tuioti said. "He missed the Ohio State game and then he was in a knee brace. That set him back a little bit. Just now I'm starting to see him be able to get his twitch back. He doesn't have a knee brace anymore. 

"He's starting to look like the guy I saw in training camp that, to me, was going to be a guy who was going to have a really, really good season for us." 

Riley transferred to Nebraska from Garden City (Kansas) Community College and has been on campus since January. Before that, he spent two seasons at North Carolina. 

And his next best opportunity is coming this week. 

"He practiced really, really good this week and (Minnesota) is a big, big team that's going to try to run downhill at us," Tuioti said. "I expect a lot of snaps for Jordon Riley to be able to help us out. This is the reason why we recruited a kid like Jordon Riley, to help us against teams like this."

Tuioti also said that junior defensive tackle Damion Daniels played 44 snaps last week against Purdue. 

"That's a lot for a big man like that," Tuioti said. "Just throughout the game, I'd always check with him and he wanted to play more. He's at such a great place right now, I just think mentalitywise. Especially in the red zone, goal-line, he's knocking guys back. Physical at the point of attack." 

Tuioti made it clear the 6-3, 340-pounder has come a long way since last year. 

"Last year I primarily just played him in base defense, because I didn't think he could play in four-down spacing when the game was going east and west," Tuioti said. "He's proven to be able to do that for us, too. Now he's pretty much playing in all of our packages … I'm just so proud of him and the hard work that he's put into his craft. He's getting more and more confident in being able to play more than just first- and second-down base defense."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

