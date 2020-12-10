Tuioti on the radio: Jordon Riley, on the mend from knee injury, could play extensively vs. Gophers

If you're looking for any signs of change in the defensive line rotation for Nebraska this weekend against Minnesota, it might come from junior college defensive tackle Jordon Riley.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder has been on the field in a relatively limited capacity so far through six games for the Huskers, but NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday evening during a brief appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program that Riley is close to earning more playing time.

"He was having a really, really good training camp and then the week before the (Ohio State) game, he injured his knee," Tuioti said. "He missed the Ohio State game and then he was in a knee brace. That set him back a little bit. Just now I'm starting to see him be able to get his twitch back. He doesn't have a knee brace anymore.

"He's starting to look like the guy I saw in training camp that, to me, was going to be a guy who was going to have a really, really good season for us."

Riley transferred to Nebraska from Garden City (Kansas) Community College and has been on campus since January. Before that, he spent two seasons at North Carolina.

And his next best opportunity is coming this week.