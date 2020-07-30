Tuioti has faith in the next wave of Husker DLs, including a sophomore to watch in Wildeman

Wildeman was one of the highest-ranked members of the 2018 class out of Legend High in Colorado and was one of the few holdovers who originally verbally committed to former head coach Mike Riley's staff. Since he's been on campus, though, he's dealt with injuries in addition to playing a position that often requires more seasoning than others.

"Early on in his career, when he got in here, he was looking at being a guy that could contribute early, but then got injured," Tuioti said. "He's been a warrior. He's been battling through that and I think he's back to 100%, so I can't wait to see him be able to come out and help us out this year.

"We're going to need his length. He's got good athleticism and for a guy that's as long as he is, he can give offensive tackles some problems because he's got long levers. For the two practices that we had in the spring, I really liked what I saw out of him."

A couple of other notes from Tuioti: