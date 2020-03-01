Trying to raise his NFL Draft stock, ex-Husker Lamar Jackson records impressive vertical leap

Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson continues to try to raise his NFL Draft stock.

He just might have helped himself with a 36.5-inch vertical leap Sunday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, a mark that placed him in a tie for eighth among corners on hand for the annual event.

Jackson, who measured 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds earlier this week, comes off a breakthrough 2019 season, earning second-team All-Big Ten and team defensive MVP honors after recording 40 tackles (including four for losses), three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. It was a strong finish to an up-and-down college career for a player highly touted out of high school.

His long arms and big frame by corner standards no doubt intrigue NFL teams. As Lance Zierlein, an NFL.com analyst writes, Jackson's "physical traits warrant Day 3 consideration as a zone corner with press potential."

He's trying to become the first Nebraska corner drafted since Stanley Jean-Baptiste went in the second round in 2014.