Trying to raise his NFL Draft stock, ex-Husker Lamar Jackson records impressive vertical leap

Former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson continues to try to raise his NFL Draft stock.
He just might have helped himself with a 36.5-inch vertical leap Sunday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, a mark that placed him in a tie for eighth among corners on hand for the annual event.
Jackson, who measured 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds earlier this week, comes off a breakthrough 2019 season, earning second-team All-Big Ten and team defensive MVP honors after recording 40 tackles (including four for losses), three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. It was a strong finish to an up-and-down college career for a player highly touted out of high school.
His long arms and big frame by corner standards no doubt intrigue NFL teams. As Lance Zierlein, an NFL.com analyst writes, Jackson's "physical traits warrant Day 3 consideration as a zone corner with press potential."
He's trying to become the first Nebraska corner drafted since Stanley Jean-Baptiste went in the second round in 2014.
It's hard to say how much Jackson helped himself at the combine, assuming he did at all. But his vertical leap certainly was a bright spot, especially considering his excellent height for the position in the first place. Harrison Hand, a 5-11, 197-pounder from Temple, and Jeff Okudah, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Ohio State, led all corners with 41-inch leaps.
Meanwhile, Jackson, a native of Elk Grove, California (near Sacramento), covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, which placed him well outside the top 15 at his position. Javelin Guidry, a former Utah standout, led all corners with a :4.29 clocking. Former Florida standout C.J. Henderson, at 6-1 and 204 pounds, tied for second at :4.39.
Jackson's 10 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press and 122-inch broad jump also were outside of the top 15.
This year's NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The first round will be held the first day, rounds two and three on the second day and rounds four through seven on the final day.