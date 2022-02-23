Trio of former Huskers selected in new professional football league

NFL Draft season is just kicking into high gear, but a trio of former Nebraska football players have been selected to play in the USFL in that league's recent draft, too.

Defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun was picked Tuesday in the second round of the draft — the eight USFL teams pick from one position group each round of the draft — and then Wednesday both safety Kieron Williams and linebacker Josh Banderas were selected as well.

Akinmoladun, a Missouri native who finished his Nebraska career in 2018, was picked by the Philadelphia Stars on Tuesday. He appeared in four games in the NFL between 2019 and 2021 and had stints with the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. He finished the season on the Jets' practice squad before being selected in the USFL Draft this week.

Williams finished his Husker career in 2017. He played well in the AAF in 2019 and then was on the Edmonton Eskimos roster in 2020 in the CFL. He was selected Wednesday by the Michigan Panthers.

Banderas, a Lincoln Southwest graduate, wrapped his Husker career in 2016. Like Williams, Banderas spent time in the AAF and the CFL before working in an off-field coaching role at Oregon State this past fall.

He will join Akinmoladun in playing for the Philadelphia Stars.

The USFL, an eight-team spring league that is in its inaugural year, is set to debut April 16.

