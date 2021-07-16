Trev Alberts wants to magnify the student-athlete experience, and it's easy to see why

Trev Alberts was a young college athlete at the time, so he didn't give it any thought.

There were probably more pressing things on the mind of an 18-year-old kid. Where am I on the depth chart? What's my earliest class this semester? Two protein shakes or one?

"I had no idea as a student-athlete just how hard so many people were working behind the scenes to help (me) be successful until I became the athletic director at UNO, which has motivated me even more," Alberts said moments after he was introduced as Nebraska's next AD on Wednesday.

Alberts learned a lot during his 12-year tenure leading the Mavericks' athletic department, behind the scenes and at the forefront. Couple that with what the former Butkus Award winner experienced as an athlete in the early 1990s, and it's easy to see why Alberts wants to magnify the student-athlete experience.

John Christensen, the man who took a chance on Alberts and hired him at UNO in 2009, saw it firsthand on the Omaha campus.