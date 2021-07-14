Trev Alberts timeline: From Blackshirt to Nebraska AD

A look back at Trev Alberts' career, from signing to play at NU in 1989 to returning Wednesday as the Huskers' next AD.
January 1989: Senior at University High in Cedar Falls, Iowa, commits to Nebraska football scholarship
1990: On heels of redshirt season, Alberts plays in every game and earns Big Eight Defensive Freshman of the Year honors
1991: Had seven sacks as a sophomore at NU
1992: Second-team All-American as a junior
1993: Alberts becomes Nebraska's first Butkus Award winner
1994: Indianapolis Colts select Alberts with fifth pick in NFL Draft, a selection panned by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.
July 1997: Alberts retires after injury-plagued NFL career, playing in just 29 games
August 1997: Trev Alberts Foundation announces plans to sponsor a NASCAR Winston Cup team, running a car bearing NU logos
August 1997: Alberts joins CNN/SI as college football analyst
2002: Alberts moves to ESPN, working alongside Mark May on College Football Scoreboard Show
September 2005: ESPN fires Alberts for breaching his contract
April 2009: Named athletic director at Omaha
March 2011: Alberts announces plan to drop football and wrestling in elevating Omaha athletics to Division I
October 2015: Omaha opens Baxter Arena, home to hockey, basketball and volleyball teams
December 2015: Alberts became 17th Husker to enter College Football Hall of Fame
Spring 2021: Omaha opens on-campus baseball and softball stadiums
Wednesday: Introduced as Nebraska's fifth athletic director since 2002.