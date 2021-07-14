 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trev Alberts timeline: From Blackshirt to Nebraska AD
0 Comments

Trev Alberts timeline: From Blackshirt to Nebraska AD

  • Updated
  • 0
Trev Alberts

Trev Alberts celebrates a play during a 1992 game against Utah.

 Journal Star file photo

A look back at Trev Alberts' career, from signing to play at NU in 1989 to returning Wednesday as the Huskers' next AD.

January 1989: Senior at University High in Cedar Falls, Iowa, commits to Nebraska football scholarship

1990: On heels of redshirt season, Alberts plays in every game and earns Big Eight Defensive Freshman of the Year honors

1991: Had seven sacks as a sophomore at NU

1992: Second-team All-American as a junior

1993: Alberts becomes Nebraska's first Butkus Award winner

1994: Indianapolis Colts select Alberts with fifth pick in NFL Draft, a selection panned by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

July 1997: Alberts retires after injury-plagued NFL career, playing in just 29 games

August 1997: Trev Alberts Foundation announces plans to sponsor a NASCAR Winston Cup team, running a car bearing NU logos

August 1997: Alberts joins CNN/SI as college football analyst

2002: Alberts moves to ESPN, working alongside Mark May on College Football Scoreboard Show

September 2005: ESPN fires Alberts for breaching his contract

April 2009: Named athletic director at Omaha

March 2011: Alberts announces plan to drop football and wrestling in elevating Omaha athletics to Division I

October 2015: Omaha opens Baxter Arena, home to hockey, basketball and volleyball teams

December 2015: Alberts became 17th Husker to enter College Football Hall of Fame

Spring 2021: Omaha opens on-campus baseball and softball stadiums

Wednesday: Introduced as Nebraska's fifth athletic director since 2002.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the fittest cities in America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News