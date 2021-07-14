Trev Alberts timeline: From Blackshirt to Nebraska AD

A look back at Trev Alberts' career, from signing to play at NU in 1989 to returning Wednesday as the Huskers' next AD.

January 1989: Senior at University High in Cedar Falls, Iowa, commits to Nebraska football scholarship

1990: On heels of redshirt season, Alberts plays in every game and earns Big Eight Defensive Freshman of the Year honors

1991: Had seven sacks as a sophomore at NU

1992: Second-team All-American as a junior

1993: Alberts becomes Nebraska's first Butkus Award winner

1994: Indianapolis Colts select Alberts with fifth pick in NFL Draft, a selection panned by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

July 1997: Alberts retires after injury-plagued NFL career, playing in just 29 games

August 1997: Trev Alberts Foundation announces plans to sponsor a NASCAR Winston Cup team, running a car bearing NU logos

August 1997: Alberts joins CNN/SI as college football analyst