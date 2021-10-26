Trev Alberts on the radio: No 'bold, broad statements' in-season, but proud of football HC Scott Frost

"Just trying to get a sense for how positive our team is and the coaching staff and I'll tell you the one thing I'm really proud of is how hard these young men are working and staying together," Alberts said. "That's a big part of it. It really, really matters to them and that really matters to me in terms of where the culture is in terms of the mental aspect and makeup of our football team and where the leadership is. I think they're fairly unified and working together and that means a lot."

Alberts admitted that Nebraska's loss before the bye week at Minnesota, which was NU's second straight defeat and leaves the program at 3-5 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play with four games to go, was a tough one.

"No excuses, but it’s been a long season and sometimes when you look at the season, where the bye week falls is important," he said. "Obviously, this was a year we were supposed to be in Ireland to start the season and we had a little bit of disruption there. Certainly not the result we wanted in Minneapolis after, I think, playing two weeks, one with a win against Northwestern and then how we performed against Michigan, I thought we really had some solid momentum.

"So unfortunately when you go up to Minneapolis and don’t find a way to get that done, it clips your wings a little bit."