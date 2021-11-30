Trev Alberts on the radio: AD says progress being made on football hires, addressing scheduling quirk and the 'N' brand

"I remember several years ago when coaches broke a $2 million annual salary, and we said, 'This is not sustainable,'" Alberts said. "And today we have coaches getting 10-year guarantee contracts of $100 million.

"The reality is we're going to make a very difficult decision. It might be easy for some and more difficult for others, but we're either going to be in the entertainment business or we're going to be tied to the academic mission, and I don't know that those two are necessarily congruent all the time. It's a real challenge that we're facing."

* A caller commented on Nebraska's gray basketball uniforms, which led Alberts to touch on his approach to imaging. He said NU plans to do a better job centralizing the Husker brand.

"This is an area where we need to do a better job, it's something that I'm very passionate about … I think brand management is really important," Alberts said. "That red 'N,' a lot of people worked a long time to build that brand.

"We have to be careful with — and I understand why our coaches and programs want to do it, they want their own unique look and feel — the reality is we can't have nine different athletic departments and nine different logos and looks. You need very consistent and clean brand application to be able to maintain that, and that's what our partner Adidas wants."

