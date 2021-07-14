 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trev Alberts is the new AD at Nebraska. Reaction from the state and nation
0 Comments
topical

Trev Alberts is the new AD at Nebraska. Reaction from the state and nation

  • Updated
  • 0
Trev Alberts introduced as Nebraska AD, 7.14

Trev Alberts (left) speaks as Nebraska introduces him as its athletic director during a press conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Trev Alberts was named Nebraska's 14th athletic director Wednesday. The former Husker takes over for Bill Moos, who stepped down June 25.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the fittest cities in America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News