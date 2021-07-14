Trev Alberts is 'all-in' on Husker football; Scott Frost says they 'share a love of Nebraska'

Alberts says he needs to establish trust with Frost and the other coaches — and that goes both ways.

“Coaches need to have the trust to tell me that what I’m doing is not helpful,” Alberts said. “Because if I’m doing something that’s not helpful, I want them to be successful. So we got to earn that together, and we’ll do that. That will be the first order of business, and then we’ll dive into some of the granular details of how we can better support all of our programs.”

Unlike some former NU football players, Alberts didn’t opine much about the state of Husker football for the past decade. First, Alberts said it was important that the UNO athletes and coaches knew he was focused on the Mavs. Secondly, Alberts didn’t feel right commenting because he wasn’t fully aware of what was going on behind the scenes that could have been challenges to Nebraska’s football success.

“Certainly we haven’t achieved the level that we all hope to attain,” Alberts said. “But I believe strongly in Scott Frost’s leadership and the coaches that we have on the staff."

Alberts is excited to be back at an athletic department that plays NCAA Division I football.