Trev Alberts: Husker football team 90% vaccinated; announcement coming on Memorial Stadium policies

"Our student-athlete population has done a wonderful job of getting themselves vaccinated," Alberts said. "Because we all want to create a path for them to compete, and we want to do it in the safest manner possible."

Alberts also said he and Nebraska were in favor of the Big Ten's policy that a team unable to compete because of COVID-19 issues will be given a forfeit and a loss. Last year, games were considered no-contests under those circumstances. But NU voted in favor of the forfeit policy this year.

"I think that's what's fair," Alberts said.

Alberts also made it clear that while NU's vaccination rate is good, it doesn't mean the Huskers will be safe from potential issues when it comes to positives test. Individuals who are vaccinated can still test positive, and those positive tests, if there are enough of them, could put the Huskers, or any team in the league, in a tough spot.

"I want to make sure our fans understand: there is a reasonable chance we could have a student-athlete or two, or we could have a team as we go through this fall season, that perhaps has a challenge, and maybe doesn't get to compete in one of the contests," Alberts said.