Trev Alberts: Husker football team 90% vaccinated; announcement coming on Memorial Stadium policies

The Nebraska football team is 90% vaccinated, NU athletic director Trev Alberts said Wednesday night.
"That's tremendous news. And I give Coach (Scott Frost) an awful lot of credit," Alberts said on the Sports Nightly radio program. "Once we sorted through the realities of what the Big Ten protocols were going to look like in terms of forfeiture, and it became very clear that this was going to have a significant impact, our coaching staff worked very hard with UNMC.
"We brought in all kinds of speakers — most of it was about education."
Alberts said he was on a conference call earlier Wednesday in which all of the Big Ten's 14 teams disclosed their vaccination rates.
"I will tell you that the University of Nebraska is right there with the top schools in terms of vaccination rates across the board," Alberts said. "That's our football program and that really reflects the rest of our Athletic Department as well."
Nebraska's Athletic Department does not and will not have a vaccine mandate, Alberts said. Some NU student-athletes will not get vaccinated.
"That's their personal choice, and I respect that," Alberts said.
But overall, the Huskers have made progress across the board in bringing vaccination rates up. In his first couple of days on the job, Alberts said, Nebraska was "not in a good place" on vaccination rates.
"Our student-athlete population has done a wonderful job of getting themselves vaccinated," Alberts said. "Because we all want to create a path for them to compete, and we want to do it in the safest manner possible."
Alberts also said he and Nebraska were in favor of the Big Ten's policy that a team unable to compete because of COVID-19 issues will be given a forfeit and a loss. Last year, games were considered no-contests under those circumstances. But NU voted in favor of the forfeit policy this year.
"I think that's what's fair," Alberts said.
Alberts also made it clear that while NU's vaccination rate is good, it doesn't mean the Huskers will be safe from potential issues when it comes to positives test. Individuals who are vaccinated can still test positive, and those positive tests, if there are enough of them, could put the Huskers, or any team in the league, in a tough spot.
"I want to make sure our fans understand: there is a reasonable chance we could have a student-athlete or two, or we could have a team as we go through this fall season, that perhaps has a challenge, and maybe doesn't get to compete in one of the contests," Alberts said.
"We could still have challenges with some of our student-athletes. And it won't be a direct result of being vaccinated or not. It's a testing positive for COVID (issue).
Announcement coming on Memorial Stadium policies: Alberts said Nebraska will make an announcement Thursday as to how the school will handle the mask mandate that goes into effect in Lincoln at midnight Thursday in regards to home football games.
There are currently no capacity limitations at Memorial Stadium or the Devaney Sports Center, where the Nebraska volleyball team begins its season Friday. Fans will be required to wear masks while attending volleyball matches.
And Nebraska doesn't plan to have a vaccine mandate for fans to attend athletic competitions. In recent days, schools such as LSU and Oregon have put policies in place requiring fans to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter.
"There are a lot of nuances to it, obviously. Lawyers are involved, and we’ll see where the university ultimately goes. I think it speaks to the importance of making sure our athletic department is integrated to our campus structure," Alberts said. "So we'll see where it ends up going. At this point the board of regents and the University of Nebraska has not issued a vaccine mandate for attendance at our sporting events."
