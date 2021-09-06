Transfers made their presence felt around the Big Ten in Week 1, including Huskers' WR Toure, RB Stepp

Funny enough, Northern Iowa transfer inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic said Monday that he played against both Toure and Falck (South Dakota) during his FCS days.

“I think it’s a combination of just physical and mental preparation,” Kolarevic said. “I think our old schools prepared us well — I can’t speak for them, but for me, my old school prepared me well physically as far as the strength program go, and on the field as far as assignments and understanding the game of football and understanding what offenses are trying to do, I think I was really prepared well.”

Another FCS transfer, walk-on tight end Chancellor Brewington, caught a touchdown from Martinez on Saturday against Fordham.

When Martin hauled in a touchdown against Illinois, he did so for his third different Big Ten school, having previously logged scores at both Iowa and Michigan.

“Every one of those guys that transferred in did a great job of being mature and getting to work and training like a pro and learning the offensive and defensive and special teams schemes,” Frost said. “Think we picked some of the right guys and they’re going to play a big role this year.”

Especially Stepp and Toure, who seem poised to continue to be central figures for the Huskers on offense.