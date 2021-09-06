Transfers made their presence felt around the Big Ten in Week 1, including Huskers' WR Toure, RB Stepp

Over the course of Nebraska’s first two games, Markese Stepp and Samori Toure have shown signs of being among the offense’s top weapons.
They certainly were Saturday against Fordham. Stepp didn’t start at running back but finished with team highs in carries (18) and yards (101). Toure, meanwhile, hauled in eight catches for 133 yards and added three carries for 35 and a touchdown playing primarily out of the slot.
The duo also happens to live together in Lincoln. That arrangement came together — at least in part — because they arrived on campus as transfer additions at the same time back in January.
All hail the transfer portal, right?
Joking aside, the portal has never been more prevalent in college football and head coach Scott Frost on Monday said he thinks the sport is just seeing, “the tip of the iceberg.” Toure, a former FCS All-American at Montana, would have been eligible immediately regardless because of his status as a graduate, but Stepp knew he’d be eligible right away after leaving USC and enrolling at NU once the NCAA passed the one-time transfer exemption over the summer.
“For me, when I entered the portal, it was more than when I was in high school the way that everybody just shoots at you at one time,” Stepp said Monday, adding that he heard immediately from schools including Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska. “I wanted my next move to be my best move and I felt like this was the best place for me to be.”
More players than ever are doing what Stepp did, and the impact can be seen in virtually every game played. The Big Ten’s offensive player of the week on Monday? Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, a Wake Forest transfer who ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns against Northwestern in his Spartan debut.
The Illinois defender who scooped up Adrian Martinez’s fumble last week and deposited it in the end zone just before halftime? North Carolina State transfer Calvin Hart Jr.
At Northwestern, former Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson beat out South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski for the starting quarterback job.
At Wisconsin, fans watched as quarterback Graham Mertz struggled for the Badgers against Penn State one day before their former starter, Jack Coan, led Notre Dame to an overtime win at Florida State.
Former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams hauled in a 94-yard touchdown for Alabama against Miami and former Nebraska receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had five catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in his Kentucky debut against Louisiana-Monroe.
Out of 30 offensive players listed on Nebraska’s offensive depth chart Monday, eight — Stepp, receivers Toure, Oliver Martin, Levi Falck and Omar Manning, tight end Travis Vokolek and offensive linemen Nouredin Nouili and Ezra Miller — have spent at least some time at another Division I school.
Funny enough, Northern Iowa transfer inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic said Monday that he played against both Toure and Falck (South Dakota) during his FCS days.
“I think it’s a combination of just physical and mental preparation,” Kolarevic said. “I think our old schools prepared us well — I can’t speak for them, but for me, my old school prepared me well physically as far as the strength program go, and on the field as far as assignments and understanding the game of football and understanding what offenses are trying to do, I think I was really prepared well.”
Another FCS transfer, walk-on tight end Chancellor Brewington, caught a touchdown from Martinez on Saturday against Fordham.
When Martin hauled in a touchdown against Illinois, he did so for his third different Big Ten school, having previously logged scores at both Iowa and Michigan.
“Every one of those guys that transferred in did a great job of being mature and getting to work and training like a pro and learning the offensive and defensive and special teams schemes,” Frost said. “Think we picked some of the right guys and they’re going to play a big role this year.”
Especially Stepp and Toure, who seem poised to continue to be central figures for the Huskers on offense.
“When we came in together, it made the transition a lot easier because, waking up on a day-to-day basis, somebody’s going through the same thing you are," Stepp said. "Same with (Kolarevic). From the jump, when I first met Chris, we were trying to come out here and earn the respect of our teammates, the coaches and just continue to put our best foot forward day in and day out.”
Toure said Saturday after the game that it didn’t take long to build a rapport with Martinez.
“We built a lot of trust over the offseason and I am glad we got to showcase that,” Martinez added. “I knew where he was going to be and he knew where I was going to put the ball and that’s a big piece of the passing games is just having trust.
“And I trust him.”
Nebraska likely feels good about the work it has done in the portal and could well rely more on it in the future, particularly in its 2022 recruiting class. Because it has a large crop of juniors that will have decisions to make about using or not using the NCAA’s extra eligibility — think Martinez, Vokolek, tight end Austin Allen, defensive linemen Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas, etc. — entering the NFL Draft or, you know, transferring, the Huskers are taking a small group of high school players this year.
If a bunch of guys leaves, those spots will be filled by transfers.
“We definitely want people that fit us from a football standpoint and a culture standpoint,” Frost said. “I love where the locker room is right now and I’d never want to upset that. … We’ll see where we fall with the number of freshmen and transfers this year.”
