Jahkeem Green is officially a Nebraska Cornhusker.
The junior college defensive lineman was accepted into school at Nebraska, arrived in Lincoln late in the day on Sunday and has officially signed his tender, making him a formal member of the Husker football team.
A school spokesman confirmed Green's status to the Journal Star on Monday afternoon.
Now in Lincoln, the last steps before Green gets on the practice field with his new teammates include the standard medical and conditioning testing that all players must complete and pass before being cleared to play.
Assuming Green, a Sumter, South Carolina native, clears those hurdles, it's possible he could be added to the camp roster in time to participate later in the day on Tuesday or perhaps for practice on Wednesday.
Green, a two-year standout at Highland (Kan.) Community College, finished up his final classes just before Nebraska began preseason camp and confirmed then that he planned to keep his verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers. From there, it took time to get his final grades posted and transcripts sent to UNL. He was admitted and showed up in NU's online student directory over the weekend. As of Monday afternoon, he was not yet listed on the Huskers.com football roster, but the to-do list is nearly complete.
There are still several on-the-field questions regarding Green, who was listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds at Highland. Tuesday marks the 10th practice of preseason camp for the Huskers, so it will be a steep learning curve for Green when he begins practicing. Can he contribute right away? Will he ultimately play in a few games and redshirt or take the early part of the season to get up to speed?
All of those answers will come in time, but for now NU knows for sure that he's part of the program.
Defensive assistant coaches are available to reporters on Tuesday, so the first public comments about Green should come then.