Training through unknown is tough, but Lincoln's Slatt helping current and former Huskers navigate

With the caveat that there are much bigger problems facing many people, that degree of uncertainty makes it tough for athletes to know how to train.

“Usually you count back from when OTAs start or camp’s going to start or spring ball’s going to start, so your training’s built to be the most fit, sharpest, strongest, explosive, flexible for that start date,” Slatt explained. “We’re sticking to the plan that we had with the guys to get ready for OTAs, which will end April 1. Then we’re just going to reevaluate and we’ll probably just go back into base again and train for four more weeks, reevaluate again and see where we’re at, go back to base.

“You just don’t know when you need to be ready.”

Added Gifford, “(The Cowboys have) updated us and given us stuff to do, but when you don’t really know the end date or when you’re going to be starting up again, that makes things a lot harder.”