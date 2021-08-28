Tracking the key stats: Time not on Nebraska's side; third-down troubles back again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Here's a look at some key statistical areas that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Illinois at Memorial Stadium:
Time of possession
Entering Saturday: The forecast called for a hot afternoon, so eating up some of the clock — and conditioning — were going to play big parts for both teams.
Saturday: At one point, Illinois had a 25:30-12:38 advantage in time of possession. Yikes! A 6:24 scoring drive in the second quarter and an 8:04 scoring drive to open the third quarter helped the Illini advantage.
Starting field position
Entering Saturday: Nebraska has stubbed its toe in this area, especially against Illinois, finishing at minus-7 yards to the Illini last year and minus-15 two years ago.
Saturday: Illinois had the advantage again, but only by a couple of yards. The Illini started on their own 30 and NU at its own 28. However, the final stats do not include Cam Taylor-Britt trying to field a punt near the goal line that resulted in a safety and NU kicking the ball back to the Illini. The ball would have likely bounced into the end zone for a touchback.
Martinez running
Entering Saturday: Adrian Martinez was Nebraska's leading rusher last year, and its best option, but to keep him healthy, Scott Frost wanted to be cautious with his running workload this year.
Saturday: Much like last year, Martinez was the Huskers' leading rusher. He had 14 totes for 62 yards by the early part of the fourth quarter, though NU had to abandon the run by the second half. Much of Martinez's running came on designed pass plays, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown in which the senior tucked the ball and took off when he saw a gaping hole to his left.
Third-down defense
Entering Saturday: Illinois was a staggering 11-for-17 on third downs in whipping on the Huskers last year in Lincoln. NU's third-down defense improved greatly after that contest, and on a hot afternoon, it became even more key for the NU defense to get off the field.
Saturday: Illinois was 6-for-11 on third downs by the early part of the fourth quarter. A deflating conversion came when Illinois converting a third-and-3 at about the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter with NU trailing 30-16.
