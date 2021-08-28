Tracking the key stats: Time not on Nebraska's side; third-down troubles back again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Here's a look at some key statistical areas that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Illinois at Memorial Stadium:

Time of possession

Entering Saturday: The forecast called for a hot afternoon, so eating up some of the clock — and conditioning — were going to play big parts for both teams.

Saturday: At one point, Illinois had a 25:30-12:38 advantage in time of possession. Yikes! A 6:24 scoring drive in the second quarter and an 8:04 scoring drive to open the third quarter helped the Illini advantage.

Starting field position

Entering Saturday: Nebraska has stubbed its toe in this area, especially against Illinois, finishing at minus-7 yards to the Illini last year and minus-15 two years ago.

Saturday: Illinois had the advantage again, but only by a couple of yards. The Illini started on their own 30 and NU at its own 28. However, the final stats do not include Cam Taylor-Britt trying to field a punt near the goal line that resulted in a safety and NU kicking the ball back to the Illini. The ball would have likely bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

Martinez running